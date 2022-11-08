Not Available

The Hitman's Bodyguard

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Campbell Grobman Films

The world’s top protection agent (Reynolds) has a new client: a hit man (Jackson) who has come in from the cold. They’ve been on opposite ends of a bullet for years and hate one another. Now they’re stuck together and have 24 hours to get to the Hague before an Eastern European dictator (Oldman) and his goons get them.

Cast

Ryan ReynoldsMichael Bryce
Elodie YungAmelia Ryder
Salma HayekSonia Kincaid
Gary OldmanVladislav Dukhovich
Samuel L. JacksonDarius Kincaid
Richard E. GrantSeifert

View Full Cast >

Images