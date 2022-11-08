The Hitman's Bodyguard

The world’s top protection agent (Reynolds) has a new client: a hit man (Jackson) who has come in from the cold. They’ve been on opposite ends of a bullet for years and hate one another. Now they’re stuck together and have 24 hours to get to the Hague before an Eastern European dictator (Oldman) and his goons get them.
|Ryan Reynolds
|Michael Bryce
|Elodie Yung
|Amelia Ryder
|Salma Hayek
|Sonia Kincaid
|Gary Oldman
|Vladislav Dukhovich
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Darius Kincaid
|Richard E. Grant
|Seifert
