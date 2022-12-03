The Hollywood Censorship Wars

Not Available

Traces the bitter and often spirited battle over the morality and censorship of movies from the birth of the motion picture industry in the early 1900s. Describes how early censorship was local and how the original Hollywood Production Code rules dictated that kisses could last no longer than six seconds and married people must sleep in twin beds. Shows some of the most controversial film scenes of all time and discusses the relationship between movies and sex and violence. Looks at censorship from the perspective of stars, critics, and historians, as well as censors, such as the MPAA.