The Homesteaders

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Silvermine Productions

Homesteaders Mace Corbin and Clyde Moss pick up much needed dynamite and begin a journey to transport it from an army fort to their homes, hiring a crew of ex-soldiers just released from the army prison. Mace knows he's got his work cut out for him with unstable dynamite, undisciplined hired hands and possible hostile Indians but he doesn't have the slightest hint that his trusted friend Clyde has betrayed him.

Cast

Bill ElliottMace Corbin
Robert LoweryClyde Moss
Emmett LynnOld Grimer
James SeayJohn Kroger
William FawcettHector
George WallaceMeade

