The Horse Soldiers

A Union Cavalry outfit is sent behind confederate lines in strength to destroy a rail supply center. Along with them is sent a doctor who causes instant antipathy between him and the commander. The secret plan for the mission is overheard by a southern belle who must be taken along to assure her silence.
|William Holden
|Major 'Hank' Kendall
|Constance Towers
|Miss Hannah Hunter
|Judson Pratt
|Sgt Major Kirby
|Hoot Gibson
|Sgt. Brown
|Ken Curtis
|Cpl. Wilkie
|Willis Bouchey
|Col. Phil Secord
