The Horses Of McBride

When Nicki finds two horses stranded deep in the Rocky Mountain snow, she makes it her mission to find a way to get them to safety. With no other options, she picks up a shovel and starts to dig out the mile-long path, inspiring her father, Matt, and the rest of the community to join together and save the horses in the spirit of Christmas.
|Aidan Quinn
|Matt Davidson
|MacKenzie Porter
|Nicki Davidson
|Kari Matchett
|Avril Davidson
|Edward Ruttle
|Scott Hylands
|Preston
|Greyston Holt
|Simon Senegal
