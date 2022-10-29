Not Available

The Horses Of McBride

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Whizbang Films

When Nicki finds two horses stranded deep in the Rocky Mountain snow, she makes it her mission to find a way to get them to safety. With no other options, she picks up a shovel and starts to dig out the mile-long path, inspiring her father, Matt, and the rest of the community to join together and save the horses in the spirit of Christmas.

Cast

Aidan QuinnMatt Davidson
MacKenzie PorterNicki Davidson
Kari MatchettAvril Davidson
Edward Ruttle
Scott HylandsPreston
Greyston HoltSimon Senegal

View Full Cast >

Images