2013

The Hot Flashes

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 2013

Studio

Vertical Entertainment

An unlikely basketball team of unappreciated middle-aged Texas women, all former high school champs, challenge the current high school girls’ state champs to raise money for breast cancer prevention. Sparks fly as the women go to comic extremes to prove themselves on and off the court, become a national media sensation, and gain a new lease on life.

Cast

Daryl HannahGinger Peabody
Virginia MadsenClementine Winks
Camryn ManheimRoxie Rosales
Wanda SykesFlorine Clarkston
Eric RobertsLawrence Humphrey
Andrea FrankleKayla Rash

View Full Cast >

Images