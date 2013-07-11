The Hot Flashes

An unlikely basketball team of unappreciated middle-aged Texas women, all former high school champs, challenge the current high school girls’ state champs to raise money for breast cancer prevention. Sparks fly as the women go to comic extremes to prove themselves on and off the court, become a national media sensation, and gain a new lease on life.
|Daryl Hannah
|Ginger Peabody
|Virginia Madsen
|Clementine Winks
|Camryn Manheim
|Roxie Rosales
|Wanda Sykes
|Florine Clarkston
|Eric Roberts
|Lawrence Humphrey
|Andrea Frankle
|Kayla Rash
View Full Cast >