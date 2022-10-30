1972

The Hot Snow

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1972

Studio

Mosfilm

In November, 1942, near the Volga, Stanlingrad is under siege of Commander Friederich Paulus and his 330,000 men. The Russian high command unleashes an operation to protect the Mishkova River to avoid that about four hundred tanks join Paulus' army. The Soviet artillery soldiers protect their position with their lives in a bloodshed with few survivors.

Cast

Nikolay Eryomenko St.Lt. Volodya Drozdovsky
Nikolai Yeryomenko Ml.Volodya Drozdovsky
Anatoliy KuznetsovVesnin
Yuriy NazarovUkhanov
Valentin GrachevNechayev
Vadim SpiridonovDeyev

View Full Cast >

Images