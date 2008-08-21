The House Bunny

Sexpot Shelley Darlington lives comfortably at the Playboy Mansion, until a jealous rival gets her tossed out on her tail. With nowhere else to go, she winds up at Zeta Alpha Zeta sorority. The seven socially inept Zetas will lose their house unless they can attract more pledges; to do that, they need to learn the ways of makeup and men from an expert.
|Anna Faris
|Shelley
|Emma Stone
|Natalie
|Kat Dennings
|Mona
|Katharine McPhee
|Harmony
|Rumer Willis
|Joanne
|Hugh M. Hefner
|Hugh Hefner
