2008

The House Bunny

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 2008

Studio

Alta Loma Entertainment

Sexpot Shelley Darlington lives comfortably at the Playboy Mansion, until a jealous rival gets her tossed out on her tail. With nowhere else to go, she winds up at Zeta Alpha Zeta sorority. The seven socially inept Zetas will lose their house unless they can attract more pledges; to do that, they need to learn the ways of makeup and men from an expert.

Cast

Anna FarisShelley
Emma StoneNatalie
Kat DenningsMona
Katharine McPheeHarmony
Rumer WillisJoanne
Hugh M. HefnerHugh Hefner

Images

