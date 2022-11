Not Available

Set in a small village, this tells of a "Phi Pop" (ผีปอบ); an evil spirit believed to be able to possess a person by eating their intestines, which then compels the victim to consume raw animal organs and meat at night. This was the first of several films of this type. It was made on a very small budget (400 000 Baht), was shot in just 7 days on 16mm and all of the dialogue had to be dubbed in later. Also known as Baan Phi Pop 1.