1974

The House of Seven Corpses

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1974

Studio

Television Corporation of America

A director is filming on location in a house where seven murders were committed. The caretaker warns them not to mess with things they do not understand (the murders were occult related), but the director wants to be as authentic as possible and has his cast re-enact rituals that took place in the house thus summoning a ghoul from the nearby cemetery to bump the whole film crew off one by one.

Cast

Faith DomergueGayle Dorian
John CarradineEdgar Price
Carole WellsAnne
Charles MacaulayChristopher Millan
Ron ForemanRon
Marty HornsteinDanny

View Full Cast >

Images