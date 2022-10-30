The House Of Witchcraft

A man recently discharged from hospital after suffering what appears to be a nervous breakdown, is taken to a remote Italian villa by his strangely-behaving wife. But he has strong premonitions that the house is possessed by some force of witchcraft, which he has been experiencing in his re-occuring nightmare.
|Sonia Petrovna
|Martha Palmer
|Susanna Martinková
|Dr. Elsa Palmer
|Marina Giulia Cavalli
|Sharon Mason
|Paul Muller
|Andrew Mason
|Maria Cumani Quasimodo
|Witch
|Alberto Frasca
