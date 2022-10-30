1988

The House Of Witchcraft

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1988

Studio

Reteitalia

A man recently discharged from hospital after suffering what appears to be a nervous breakdown, is taken to a remote Italian villa by his strangely-behaving wife. But he has strong premonitions that the house is possessed by some force of witchcraft, which he has been experiencing in his re-occuring nightmare.

Cast

Sonia PetrovnaMartha Palmer
Susanna MartinkováDr. Elsa Palmer
Marina Giulia CavalliSharon Mason
Paul MullerAndrew Mason
Maria Cumani QuasimodoWitch
Alberto Frasca

