2015

The House Sitter

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 26th, 2015

Studio

Not Available

A family still reeling after the accidental death of one of their daughters, returns home after an aborted month long getaway to Rebecca, a seemingly pleasant house sitter. Since they returned early, Rebecca has nowhere to go, so the family invite her to stay. At first, Rebecca is a godsend—she cooks, cleans, and does laundry; but the family soon discovers that the woman is not as innocent and sane as she appears.

Cast

Kate AshfieldSara Lawrence
Ashley DulaneyRebecca
Shelby YoungAmy
Sean O'BryanKyle Lawrence
Patrick PituScott Foster
Tricia McAlpinTravis

View Full Cast >

Images