The Howard Sperm Show

The #1 shock cock! King of all adult media! Randy West portrays a thinly-veiled version of a certain outrageous radio show shock jock in this parody. The action starts when Rebecca Wild brings her hefty new boobs to the studio for an interview. Randy admires her prodigious up-top assets quite a bit, and shows her just that after the show in a scorching session. Randy’s next interview is with kung-fu filmmaker Cal Jammer, who he berates until he leaves in a huff. Not to worry, though, Cal goes home and is comforted by gal pal Courtney in another first-rate frolic.