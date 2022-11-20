The Hudson Riverkeepers

Not Available

Documentary on the 30-year clean up of the Hudson River, featuring Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., attorney for the Hudson Riverkeeper foundation, and Bob Boyle, a Sports Illustrated writer who formed the Hudson River Fisherman's Association in the 1960s and whose lawsuit to clean up the Hudson went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and provided the legal precedent for all of the environmental laws of the 1970s. Kennedy's father, Sen. Robert Kennedy is shown with Walter Cronkite in a landmark 1965 CBS Documentary, "The Majestic Polluted Hudson."