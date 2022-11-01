Not Available

The Human Bullet

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Art Theatre Guild

A soldier has been in the Japanese military for the entirety of WWII, and in that time, his dedication to the army has never faltered. However, as the war draws to a close, his commanding officers become increasingly desperate and push their men to ever more absurd extremes. The ridiculousness of the orders from above peak when the hero of the story is assigned to drive a one-man submarine straight into the hull of an enemy battleship.

Cast

Minori TeradaHim
Naoko ÔtaniThe Girl
Yûnosuke ItôSkipper
Hideyo AmamotoFather of Him
Masumi Harukawa
Tanie Kitabayashi

View Full Cast >

Images