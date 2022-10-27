Not Available

The Human Condition II: Road to Eternity

  • War
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Kaji, having lost his exemption from military service by protecting Chinese prisoners from unjust punishment, has now been conscripted into the Japanese Kwantung Army. Despite his anti-militarism, Kaji excels in his training and tries to implement his ideals in his dealings with other soldiers in the face of the prevailing brutality. The film ends with the Soviet army's victorious onslaught.

Cast

Michiyo AratamaMichiko
Kokinji KatsuraSasa Nitôhei
Jun TataraHino Jun'i
Michirô MinamiYoshida Jôtôhei
Kei SatôShinjô Ittôhei
Kunie TanakaObara Nitôhei

Images