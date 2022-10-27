The Human Condition II: Road to Eternity

Kaji, having lost his exemption from military service by protecting Chinese prisoners from unjust punishment, has now been conscripted into the Japanese Kwantung Army. Despite his anti-militarism, Kaji excels in his training and tries to implement his ideals in his dealings with other soldiers in the face of the prevailing brutality. The film ends with the Soviet army's victorious onslaught.
|Michiyo Aratama
|Michiko
|Kokinji Katsura
|Sasa Nitôhei
|Jun Tatara
|Hino Jun'i
|Michirô Minami
|Yoshida Jôtôhei
|Kei Satô
|Shinjô Ittôhei
|Kunie Tanaka
|Obara Nitôhei
View Full Cast >