1987

The Human Promise

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 16th, 1987

Studio

Kinema Tokyo

Yoshida returned to feature filmmaking after a hiatus of thirteen years with this brave and moving film about the struggle to maintain dignity in the face of old age and approaching death. The Human Promise reaffirms Yoshida's ability to deal with difficult and even taboo topics by exploring the question of euthanasia with a profound sensitivity and subtlety.

Cast

Rentarô MikuniRyôsaku Morimoto
Chôichirô KawarasakiYoshio, Ryôsaku's son
Orie SatôRitsuko, Yoshio's wife
Sachiko MuraseTatsu, Ryôsaku's wife
Chôei TakahashiTakeya Nakamura
Reiko TajimaSaeko Nogawa

