Yoshida returned to feature filmmaking after a hiatus of thirteen years with this brave and moving film about the struggle to maintain dignity in the face of old age and approaching death. The Human Promise reaffirms Yoshida's ability to deal with difficult and even taboo topics by exploring the question of euthanasia with a profound sensitivity and subtlety.
|Rentarô Mikuni
|Ryôsaku Morimoto
|Chôichirô Kawarasaki
|Yoshio, Ryôsaku's son
|Orie Satô
|Ritsuko, Yoshio's wife
|Sachiko Murase
|Tatsu, Ryôsaku's wife
|Chôei Takahashi
|Takeya Nakamura
|Reiko Tajima
|Saeko Nogawa
