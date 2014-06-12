The Human Race

2014

One moment some 80 people are walking on a big city street. Suddenly a blinding light appears that transports them to a very peculiar racing course. A voice sounds in everybody’s head : “The school, the house and the prison are safe. Follow the arrows or you will die. Stay on the path or you will die. If you’re doubled twice, you will die. Do not touch the grass or you will die. Race or die.” Whether you’re rich or poor, old or young, blind, strong, handicapped, courageous or a coward; the rules make no distinction. There can be only one winner !