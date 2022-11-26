Not Available

The Hunt for the Camden Ripper

    The discovery of human body parts behind a pub in Camden over Christmas 2002 triggered one of the Metropolitan Police's largest man hunts and shocked the nation. The revelations that followed, about a man's brutal murder of three London women shocked a nation. But the story of the search for Anthony Hardy also revealed some painful truths about the anonymity of a city, and the complex challenges facing mental health units charged with protecting both the public and their patients.

