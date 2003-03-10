The Hunted

In the Pacific Northwest wilderness, two hunters are tracked and viciously murdered by Aaron Hallum (Benicio del Toro). In the wilderness of British Columbia, L.T. Bonham (Tommy Lee Jones), a former special operations instructor, is approached and asked to apprehend Hallum, his former student who has "gone renegade" after suffering severe battle stress from his time in Kosovo.
|Tommy Lee Jones
|L.T. Bonham
|Benicio del Toro
|Aaron Hallam
|Connie Nielsen
|Abby Durrell
|Leslie Stefanson
|Irene Kravitz
|John Finn
|Ted Chenoweth
