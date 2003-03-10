2003

The Hunted

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 2003

Studio

Alphaville Films

In the Pacific Northwest wilderness, two hunters are tracked and viciously murdered by Aaron Hallum (Benicio del Toro). In the wilderness of British Columbia, L.T. Bonham (Tommy Lee Jones), a former special operations instructor, is approached and asked to apprehend Hallum, his former student who has "gone renegade" after suffering severe battle stress from his time in Kosovo.

Cast

Tommy Lee JonesL.T. Bonham
Benicio del ToroAaron Hallam
Connie NielsenAbby Durrell
Leslie StefansonIrene Kravitz
John FinnTed Chenoweth

