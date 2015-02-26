The Hunting Ground

From the makers of The Invisible War comes a startling expose of rape crimes on US campuses, their institutional cover-ups, and the devastating toll they take on students and their families. Weaving together verite footage and first person testimonies, the film follows the lives of several undergraduate assault survivors as they attempt to pursue - despite incredible push back, harassment and traumatic aftermath - both their education and justice.
|Andrea Pino
|Herself
|Annie Clark
|Herself
|Claire Potter
|Herself
|Melinda Manning
|Herself, assistant dean of students, University of North Carolina
|Kimberly Theidon
|Herself, medical anthropologist and former Harvard professor
|Kamilah Willingham
|Herself
