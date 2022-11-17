The Husband

Not Available

Concerned her widowed mother Tracy will be lonely when she leaves for college, kind-natured Ashley secretly creates an online dating profile for her mom and meets Jared, who seems like the perfect match. When Tracy "accidentally" meets Jared and they fall in love, Ashley is comforted to see her mother happy until Jared moves in and begins doing whatever he can do to shut her out of their new life. It quickly becomes apparent that Jared's hold on Tracy will lead to devastating consequences if Ashley doesn't do something about it and must find a way to take Jared down.