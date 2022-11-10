1961

The Hustler

  • Drama

Release Date

September 24th, 1961

Studio

Rossen Films

Fast Eddie Felson is a small-time pool hustler with a lot of talent but a self-destructive attitude. His bravado causes him to challenge the legendary Minnesota Fats to a high-stakes match, but he loses in a heartbreaking marathon. Now broke and without his long-time manager, Felson faces an uphill battle to regain his confidence and his game.

Cast

Paul NewmanEddie Felson
Jackie GleasonMinnesota Fats
Piper LaurieSarah Packard
George C. ScottBert Gordon
Myron McCormickCharlie Burns
Murray HamiltonFindley

