The Hustler

Fast Eddie Felson is a small-time pool hustler with a lot of talent but a self-destructive attitude. His bravado causes him to challenge the legendary Minnesota Fats to a high-stakes match, but he loses in a heartbreaking marathon. Now broke and without his long-time manager, Felson faces an uphill battle to regain his confidence and his game.
|Paul Newman
|Eddie Felson
|Jackie Gleason
|Minnesota Fats
|Piper Laurie
|Sarah Packard
|George C. Scott
|Bert Gordon
|Myron McCormick
|Charlie Burns
|Murray Hamilton
|Findley
