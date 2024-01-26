Not Available

The Imaginary

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Yoshiyuki Momose

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

STUDIO PONOC

Meet Rudger, the boy created by the imagination of a girl who lost love. They spend precious time together, running through a world of breathtaking imagination and a challenging reality. One day that world of imagination is about to disappear with the arrival of a mysterious man seeking to destroy Rudger.

Cast

Kokoro TeradaRudger (voice)
Rio SuzukiAmanda (voice)
Sakura AndoLizzie (voice)
Riisa NakaEmily (voice)
Takayuki YamadaJinzan (voice)
Atsuko TakahataDownbeat Grandma (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images