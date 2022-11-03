Not Available

The Immortal

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paramount Television Studios

This is a TV-pilot that later became a TV-series. Test driver Ben Richards discovers his blood contains every immunity known to man--in effect making him immortal. When an elderly billionaire named Maitland learns of Richards' condition, he hires mercenary Fletcher to track Richards all over the country, capture him, and bring him back to Maitland's estate for periodic transfusions.

Cast

Christopher GeorgeBen Richards
Jessica WalterJanet Braddock
Barry SullivanJordan Braddock
Carol LynleySylvia Cartwright
Ralph BellamyDr. Matthew Pearce

