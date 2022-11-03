The Immortal

This is a TV-pilot that later became a TV-series. Test driver Ben Richards discovers his blood contains every immunity known to man--in effect making him immortal. When an elderly billionaire named Maitland learns of Richards' condition, he hires mercenary Fletcher to track Richards all over the country, capture him, and bring him back to Maitland's estate for periodic transfusions.
|Christopher George
|Ben Richards
|Jessica Walter
|Janet Braddock
|Barry Sullivan
|Jordan Braddock
|Carol Lynley
|Sylvia Cartwright
|Ralph Bellamy
|Dr. Matthew Pearce
