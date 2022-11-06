1987

The Impossible Spy

  • Drama
  • Thriller

This is the true story of an Israeli civilian who was recruited into Israel's Secret Intelligence Agency to become a spy in Damascus, where he spent years infiltrating the Syrian political establishment. Israel's national hero, Eli Cohen, successfully entered the upper echelons of the Syrian government as a double-agent. The secrets he obtained became crucial in Israel's victory in the 1967 Six Day War.

Cast

Eli WallachYacov
Sasson GabaiGeneral Haled
Michal Bat-AdamNadia Cohen
Rami DanonAmram
Chaim GirafiSalloum
Jack CohenAssam

