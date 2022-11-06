The Impossible Spy

This is the true story of an Israeli civilian who was recruited into Israel's Secret Intelligence Agency to become a spy in Damascus, where he spent years infiltrating the Syrian political establishment. Israel's national hero, Eli Cohen, successfully entered the upper echelons of the Syrian government as a double-agent. The secrets he obtained became crucial in Israel's victory in the 1967 Six Day War.
|Eli Wallach
|Yacov
|Sasson Gabai
|General Haled
|Michal Bat-Adam
|Nadia Cohen
|Rami Danon
|Amram
|Chaim Girafi
|Salloum
|Jack Cohen
|Assam
View Full Cast >