1988

The In Crowd

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1988

Studio

Not Available

A young man of the rock and roll generation is in his senior year of high school. When one day he successfully gets on a popular teen dance television show he becomes a star. The plot follows him as he lives his new life in his new world. What he finds are adoring fans, jealous rivals, bitter friends left behind, and the girl of his dreams...his dance partner.

Cast

Joe PantolianoPerry Parker
Jennifer RunyonVicky
Bruce KirbyMorris
Scott PlankDugan
Wendy GazelleGail
Sean SullivanPopeye

View Full Cast >

Images