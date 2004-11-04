The Incredibles

Bob Parr has given up his superhero days to log in time as an insurance adjuster and raise his three children with his formerly heroic wife in suburbia. But when he receives a mysterious assignment, it's time to get back into costume.
|Craig T. Nelson
|Bob Parr / Mr. Incredible (voice)
|Holly Hunter
|Helen Parr / Elastigirl (voice)
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Lucius Best / Frozone (voice)
|Jason Lee
|Buddy Pine / Syndrome (voice)
|Dominique Louis
|Bomb Voyage (voice)
|Teddy Newton
|Newsreel Narrator (voice)
