2004

The Incredibles

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2004

Studio

Pixar

Bob Parr has given up his superhero days to log in time as an insurance adjuster and raise his three children with his formerly heroic wife in suburbia. But when he receives a mysterious assignment, it's time to get back into costume.

Cast

Craig T. NelsonBob Parr / Mr. Incredible (voice)
Holly HunterHelen Parr / Elastigirl (voice)
Samuel L. JacksonLucius Best / Frozone (voice)
Jason LeeBuddy Pine / Syndrome (voice)
Dominique LouisBomb Voyage (voice)
Teddy NewtonNewsreel Narrator (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images