The Infinite Garden

Philip looks like a man, who has it all: successful career and a beautiful girlfriend. However, he is still taking care of Victor, his sensitive brother, years after the death of their parents. Emma is slightly autistic, fallen out of time. At the night, she creates the model of a mystical garden in the back of her flower shop, where Victor works. Emma lives in spheres completely beyond Philip's reach. Through her garden, Philip realizes that he never felt so real until he met this otherworldly girl, he's falling in love with. His life is transforming - until Victor confesses that he, too, is in love with Emma. Torn between the love for his brother and for Emma, Philip feels the pain of loss for the first time. Under the surface of this contemporary urban drama, there are hidden invisible worlds, where unexpected miracles happen. "Perhaps the most tender Bulgarian film."