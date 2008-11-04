The Informers

A multi-strand narrative set in early 1980's Los Angeles, that deftly balances a vast array of characters who represent both the top of the heap and the bottom. Connecting the intertwining strands are a group of beautiful, blonde young men and women who sleep all day and party all night, doing drugs and one another with abandon, never realising that they are dancing on the edge of a volcano.
|Billy Bob Thornton
|William
|Kim Basinger
|Laura
|Mickey Rourke
|Peter
|Winona Ryder
|Cheryl Laine
|Jon Foster
|Graham
|Amber Heard
|Christie
