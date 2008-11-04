2008

The Informers

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2008

Studio

Senator Entertainment Co

A multi-strand narrative set in early 1980's Los Angeles, that deftly balances a vast array of characters who represent both the top of the heap and the bottom. Connecting the intertwining strands are a group of beautiful, blonde young men and women who sleep all day and party all night, doing drugs and one another with abandon, never realising that they are dancing on the edge of a volcano.

Cast

Billy Bob ThorntonWilliam
Kim BasingerLaura
Mickey RourkePeter
Winona RyderCheryl Laine
Jon FosterGraham
Amber HeardChristie

View Full Cast >

Images

27 More Images