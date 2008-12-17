2008

The Inhabited Island

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

December 17th, 2008

Telekanal STS

On the threshold of 22nd century, furrowing the space, protagonist from the Free Search Group makes emergency landing on an unknown planet where he must stay. People who are living on this planet have remained at the stone level of the 20th century, with its social problems, miserable ecology and shaky world..

Vasily StepanovMaxim Kammerer
Pyotr FyodorovGuy Gaal
Yuliya SnigirRada Gaal
Fyodor BondarchukProsecutor
Sergey GarmashZef
Mikhail EvlanovRittmeister Chachu

