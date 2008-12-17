The Inhabited Island

On the threshold of 22nd century, furrowing the space, protagonist from the Free Search Group makes emergency landing on an unknown planet where he must stay. People who are living on this planet have remained at the stone level of the 20th century, with its social problems, miserable ecology and shaky world..
|Vasily Stepanov
|Maxim Kammerer
|Pyotr Fyodorov
|Guy Gaal
|Yuliya Snigir
|Rada Gaal
|Fyodor Bondarchuk
|Prosecutor
|Sergey Garmash
|Zef
|Mikhail Evlanov
|Rittmeister Chachu
View Full Cast >