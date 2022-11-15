When teen gamer Sarah finds an “easter egg” and accidentally opens a portal into her favorite side-scroller, she becomes trapped in a notorious intergalactic prison, home to the galaxy’s most dangerous villains. To escape, she must finish the game with a little help from her not-so-savvy friend on the outside...or remain a 16-bit character forever.
|Scott Adkins
|Max Cloud
|John Hannah
|Revengor
|Lashana Lynch
|Shee
|Tommy Flanagan
|Brock Donnelly
|Elliot James Langridge
|Jake
|Franz Drameh
|Cowboy
