The International

An interpol agent and an attorney are determined to bring one of the world's most powerful banks to justice. Uncovering money laundering, arms trading, and conspiracy to destabilize world governments, their investigation takes them from Berlin, Milan, New York and Istanbul. Finding themselves in a chase across the globe, their relentless tenacity puts their own lives at risk.
|Naomi Watts
|Eleanor Whitman
|Armin Mueller-Stahl
|Wilhelm Wexler
|Ulrich Thomsen
|Jonas Skarssen
|Brían F. O'Byrne
|The Consultant
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Viktor Haas
|Michel Voletti
