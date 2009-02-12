2009

The International

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 12th, 2009

Studio

Studio Babelsberg

An interpol agent and an attorney are determined to bring one of the world's most powerful banks to justice. Uncovering money laundering, arms trading, and conspiracy to destabilize world governments, their investigation takes them from Berlin, Milan, New York and Istanbul. Finding themselves in a chase across the globe, their relentless tenacity puts their own lives at risk.

Cast

Naomi WattsEleanor Whitman
Armin Mueller-StahlWilhelm Wexler
Ulrich ThomsenJonas Skarssen
Brían F. O'ByrneThe Consultant
Gabrielle ScollayViktor Haas
Michel VolettiViktor Haas

