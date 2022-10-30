The International Sign for Choking

Not Available

Josh (Zach Weintraub) is a young American who has traveled to Buenos Aires to find subjects for a documentary series he has been commissioned to produce. While there, he seems also to be hoping to use the time to regroup—although regroup from what is unclear. The change of venue is not without its own set of problems, however. Josh finds it difficult to get his footing in Buenos Aires. Subjects aren’t coming easy, and he is having trouble connecting socially. He spends long stretches of time isolated in his rented room, struggling to move forward with his work and make social in-roads. Enter Anna (Sophia Takal), a young woman renting a room with an adjoining wall to Josh. After discovering each other through this shared wall, a friendship quickly blossoms which may lead to something more. What remains uncertain is if Anna’s presence will help pull Josh out of his doldrums.