The Invisible Menace

Army Private Eddie Pratt smuggles his new bride into camp in hopes of having a happy wedding night. Instead they discover a murder. Colonel Rogers of Army Intelligence arrives to take over the case. The prime suspect, Jevries, is well-known to Rogers, who sets out to get a confession from Jevries even though there are plenty of other suspects.
|Marie Wilson
|Sally
|Eddie Craven
|Eddie Pratt
|Regis Toomey
|Lt. Matthews
|Henry Kolker
|Col. Hackett
|Cy Kendall
|Colonel Rogers
|Charles Trowbridge
|Dr. Brooks
