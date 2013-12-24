The Invisible Woman

In 1857, at the height of his fame and fortune, novelist and social critic Charles Dickens meets and falls in love with teenage stage actress Nelly Ternan. As she becomes the focus of his heart and mind, as well as his muse, painful secrecy is the price both must pay.
|Felicity Jones
|Nelly Ternan
|Joanna Scanlan
|Catherine Dickens
|Kristin Scott Thomas
|Catherine Ternan
|Tom Hollander
|Wilkie Collins
|Michelle Fairley
|Caroline Graves
|John Kavanagh
|Reverend Benham
