The Invoking

After inheriting a house from the family she never knew, Samantha Harris (Trin Miller) and three friends head to rural Sader Ridge to inspect the property. Soon after arriving, Sam begins to experience horrific visions of savage brutality and unspeakable evil. Plagued by the sinister forces closing in around her, Sam descends into a waking nightmare when the demons from her past refuse to stay buried any longer.
|Trin Miller
|Sam
|Brandon Anthony
|Mark
|Andi Norris
|Caitlin
|Josh Truax
|Roman
|D'Angelo Midili
|Eric
|Rafael Siegel
|Officer Bindara
