The Iron Claw

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.
|Zac Efron
|Kevin Von Erich
|Harris Dickinson
|David Von Erich
|Jeremy Allen White
|Kerry Von Erich
|Stanley Simons
|Mike Von Erich
|Holt McCallany
|Fritz Von Erich
|Lily James
|Pam
