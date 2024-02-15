2024

The Iron Claw

  • Drama

Director

Sean Durkin

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 15th, 2024

Studio

BBC Film

The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

Cast

Zac EfronKevin Von Erich
Harris DickinsonDavid Von Erich
Jeremy Allen WhiteKerry Von Erich
Stanley SimonsMike Von Erich
Holt McCallanyFritz Von Erich
Lily JamesPam

