1999

The Iron Giant

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

August 5th, 1999

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

A giant metal machine falls to Earth and frightens the residents of a small town in Maine in 1958, until it befriends a nine-year-old boy named Hogarth and ultimately finds its humanity by unselfishly saving people from their own fears and prejudices.

Cast

Jennifer AnistonAnnie Hughes (voice)
Harry Connick Jr.Dean McCoppin (voice)
Vin DieselThe Iron Giant (voice)
Cloris LeachmanMrs. Lynley Tensedge (voice)
James GammonForeman Marv Loach / Floyd Turbeaux (voice)
Christopher McDonaldKent Mansley (voice)

