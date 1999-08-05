A giant metal machine falls to Earth and frightens the residents of a small town in Maine in 1958, until it befriends a nine-year-old boy named Hogarth and ultimately finds its humanity by unselfishly saving people from their own fears and prejudices.
|Jennifer Aniston
|Annie Hughes (voice)
|Harry Connick Jr.
|Dean McCoppin (voice)
|Vin Diesel
|The Iron Giant (voice)
|Cloris Leachman
|Mrs. Lynley Tensedge (voice)
|James Gammon
|Foreman Marv Loach / Floyd Turbeaux (voice)
|Christopher McDonald
|Kent Mansley (voice)
