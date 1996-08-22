1996

The Island of Dr. Moreau

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

August 22nd, 1996

Studio

New Line Cinema

A big-budget remake of the H.G. Wells story (previously filmed in 1977), The Island of Dr. Moreau follows a shipwrecked sailor (David Thewlis) who stumbles upon a mysterious island. He's shocked to discover that a brilliant scientist (Marlon Brando) and his lab assistant (Val Kilmer) have found a way to combine human and animal DNA -- with horrific results.

Cast

Val KilmerMontgomery
David ThewlisEdward Douglas
Fairuza BalkAissa
Daniel RigneyHyena-Swine
Temuera MorrisonAzazello
Nelson de la RosaMajai

