A big-budget remake of the H.G. Wells story (previously filmed in 1977), The Island of Dr. Moreau follows a shipwrecked sailor (David Thewlis) who stumbles upon a mysterious island. He's shocked to discover that a brilliant scientist (Marlon Brando) and his lab assistant (Val Kilmer) have found a way to combine human and animal DNA -- with horrific results.
|Val Kilmer
|Montgomery
|David Thewlis
|Edward Douglas
|Fairuza Balk
|Aissa
|Daniel Rigney
|Hyena-Swine
|Temuera Morrison
|Azazello
|Nelson de la Rosa
|Majai
