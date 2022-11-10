After discovering he's not really black like the rest of his family, likable dimwit Navin Johnson runs off on a hilarious misadventure in this comedy classic that takes him from rags to riches and back to rags again. The slaphappy jerk strikes it rich, but life in the fast lane isn't all it's cracked up to be and, in the end, all that really matters to Johnson is his true love.
|Bernadette Peters
|Marie Kimble Johnson
|Catlin Adams
|Patty Bernstein
|Mabel King
|Mother
|Richard Ward
|Father
|Carl Gottlieb
|Iron Balls McGinty
|Dick Anthony Williams
|Taj
View Full Cast >