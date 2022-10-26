The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones

Elroy Jetson invents a time machine that takes him back to prehistoric times, where he meets the Flintstone family.
|Daws Butler
|Elroy Jetson / Cogswell / Henry Orbit (voice)
|Don Messick
|Astro / R.U.D.I / Mac / Announcer / Store Manager / Robot (voice)
|Henry Corden
|Fred Flintstone / Knight (voice)
|Jon 'Bowzer' Bauman
|Iggy (as Jon Bauman) (voice)
|Hamilton Camp
|Turk Tarpit (voice)
|Julie McWhirter
|Betty Rubble / Jet Rivers / Investor / Panelist / Harem Girl (as Julie Dees) (voice)
View Full Cast >