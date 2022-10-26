Not Available

The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hanna-Barbera Productions

Elroy Jetson invents a time machine that takes him back to prehistoric times, where he meets the Flintstone family.

Cast

Daws ButlerElroy Jetson / Cogswell / Henry Orbit (voice)
Don MessickAstro / R.U.D.I / Mac / Announcer / Store Manager / Robot (voice)
Henry CordenFred Flintstone / Knight (voice)
Jon 'Bowzer' BaumanIggy (as Jon Bauman) (voice)
Hamilton CampTurk Tarpit (voice)
Julie McWhirterBetty Rubble / Jet Rivers / Investor / Panelist / Harem Girl (as Julie Dees) (voice)

