The Jingle Bells DEAD

Not Available

If you like Action Thrills and Drama, oh boy did you come to the right place? This movie is about a creepy killer that takes a carroler into his house. Will the policeman get him?! You'll just have to watch! Rating: R For violence, content, and killing. Please enjoy this Motion Picture, it's excellent. Here are a few quotes that are reviews: "Wow, this was my favorite movie ever! Yes, EVER." -Magazine that wished to remain Unamious "I cried so hard at times I actually felt that this was sooooo scary." -Unaminous "DRAMA, ACTION, THRILLER, this movie has it all!" -Unominous "Acting-Brilliant, Writing-Brilliant, Etc." -Hollywood Star who is Unaminous MERRY CHRISTMAS!