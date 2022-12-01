The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Special

Not Available

The story of two queens who set out to create a classic Christmas TV variety show, but just can’t agree on how. White DeLa tries her hardest to uphold the cheery Christmas traditions of her childhood, Jinkx is much more interested in bawdy jokes, cute boys, and boozy libations. After some hilarious insight into the ghosts of their very different Christmas pasts, and with the help of a mysterious naked man with a surprising holiday secret, the two realize that tradition can be whatever we make of it, and family is whomever we choose.