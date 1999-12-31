The Jolly Boys' Last Stand

The story revolves around a group of "Lads". The "leader" of this group of twenty somethings starts to head away the group's usual juvenile direction and head into career and marriage pursuits. The Best Man decides to create a video of the friends as a wedding present. In reality the video is supposed to help bring the leader back into the fold.
|Milo Twomey
|Desmond 'Des' Dixon
|Andy Serkis
|Anthony 'Spider' Dale
|Sacha Baron Cohen
|Vinnie
|Anton Saunders
|Steven 'Skids' Linden
|Mark Frost
|Marco 'Lanky Twat' De La Billiere
View Full Cast >