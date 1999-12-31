1999

The Jolly Boys' Last Stand

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1999

Studio

Not Available

The story revolves around a group of "Lads". The "leader" of this group of twenty somethings starts to head away the group's usual juvenile direction and head into career and marriage pursuits. The Best Man decides to create a video of the friends as a wedding present. In reality the video is supposed to help bring the leader back into the fold.

Cast

Milo TwomeyDesmond 'Des' Dixon
Andy SerkisAnthony 'Spider' Dale
Sacha Baron CohenVinnie
Anton SaundersSteven 'Skids' Linden
Mark FrostMarco 'Lanky Twat' De La Billiere

View Full Cast >

Images