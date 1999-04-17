The Joyriders

A suicidal older man, Gordon Trout, is kidnapped for his car and money by three runaway teenagers who live on the streets. Their experiences together make them a close-knit family, but the nature of the crime committed could tear them apart. The intricacies of these complex relationships are explored through an emotional story with twists and turns.
|Kris Kristofferson
|Eddie
|Shawn Hatosy
|Cam
|Heather McComb
|Crystal
|Elisabeth Moss
|Jodi
|Diane Venora
|Celeste
|Martin Landau
|Gordon Trout
