1999

The Joyriders

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    April 17th, 1999

    Studio

    Not Available

    A suicidal older man, Gordon Trout, is kidnapped for his car and money by three runaway teenagers who live on the streets. Their experiences together make them a close-knit family, but the nature of the crime committed could tear them apart. The intricacies of these complex relationships are explored through an emotional story with twists and turns.

    Cast

    		Kris KristoffersonEddie
    		Shawn HatosyCam
    		Heather McCombCrystal
    		Elisabeth MossJodi
    		Diane VenoraCeleste
    		Martin LandauGordon Trout

