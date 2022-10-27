The Judge and the Assassin

France, 1893. Joseph Bouvier attempts to shoot his love who refused to marry him and to commit suicide. Upon release from the filthy asylum where he was placed, with bullets still remaining in his head, he wanders the country roads and rapes and murders many teenagers over years. The judge Rousseau captures him, but to serve his ambition seeks to avoid that Bouvier is simply declared insane.
|Michel Galabru
|Joseph Bouvier
|Isabelle Huppert
|Rose
|Jean-Claude Brialy
|Avocat Villedieu
|Renée Faure
|Mme Rousseau
|Cécile Vassort
|Louise Leseuer
|Jean-Claude de Goros
|Dr. Dufour
