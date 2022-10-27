Not Available

The Judge and the Assassin

  • History
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lira Films

France, 1893. Joseph Bouvier attempts to shoot his love who refused to marry him and to commit suicide. Upon release from the filthy asylum where he was placed, with bullets still remaining in his head, he wanders the country roads and rapes and murders many teenagers over years. The judge Rousseau captures him, but to serve his ambition seeks to avoid that Bouvier is simply declared insane.

Cast

Michel GalabruJoseph Bouvier
Isabelle HuppertRose
Jean-Claude BrialyAvocat Villedieu
Renée FaureMme Rousseau
Cécile VassortLouise Leseuer
Jean-Claude de GorosDr. Dufour

