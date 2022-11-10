Not Available

The Key

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Selenia Cinematografica

After twenty years of marriage, art professor Nino Rolfe attempts to break down his wife Teresa's conventional modesty. Noticing her affection for their daughter's fiancé, Nino instigates her sexual interest in him as well. This sets off a chain of unexpected events and emotional complications, as Nino and his unpredictable fascist daughter find that they both enjoy being jealous.

Cast

Franco BranciaroliLaszlo Apony
Frank FinlayNino Rolfe
Barbara CupistiLisa Rolfe
Maria Grazia BonGiulietta
Gino CavalieriDon Rusetto
Piero BortoluzziMemo Longobardi

