After twenty years of marriage, art professor Nino Rolfe attempts to break down his wife Teresa's conventional modesty. Noticing her affection for their daughter's fiancé, Nino instigates her sexual interest in him as well. This sets off a chain of unexpected events and emotional complications, as Nino and his unpredictable fascist daughter find that they both enjoy being jealous.
|Franco Branciaroli
|Laszlo Apony
|Frank Finlay
|Nino Rolfe
|Barbara Cupisti
|Lisa Rolfe
|Maria Grazia Bon
|Giulietta
|Gino Cavalieri
|Don Rusetto
|Piero Bortoluzzi
|Memo Longobardi
