The Khashoggi Murder Tapes

Not Available

A year on from the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Panorama investigates his brutal murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Reporter Jane Corbin speaks to some of the very few people who have listened to covert recordings from inside the diplomatic building, revealing the full details of what happened to Khashoggi, the hit squad sent to kill him and the cover-up that followed. The programme also hears evidence that responsibility for the murder goes to the highest levels of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Has the West has turned a blind eye to state-sanctioned murder so that lucrative trade deals can flourish?