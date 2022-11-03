1927

The Kid Brother

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 1927

Studio

The Harold Lloyd Corporation

The most important family in Hickoryville is (naturally enough) the Hickorys, with sheriff Jim and his tough manly sons Leo and Olin. The timid youngest son, Harold, doesn't have the muscles to match up to them, so he has to use his wits to win the respect of his strong father and also the love of beautiful Mary.

Cast

Jobyna RalstonMary Powers
Walter JamesJim Hickory
Leo WillisLeo Hickory
Olin FrancisOlin Hickory
Constantine RomanoffSandoni (as C. Romanoff)
Eddie Boland'Flash' Farrell

View Full Cast >

Images